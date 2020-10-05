CMMA Corporation / World BMC: World BMC to Launch CMMA Solid Surface Bath Accessories This Year

World BMC is soon to introduce advanced CMMA Solid Surface bath accessories which promise luxury, lightweight, durable, germ-resistant and stain-resistant products at affordable rates

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / After their astounding success with marble-inspired CMMA Solid Surface designs last year, World BMC is soon to launch solid surface bath accessories in 2020. The newly developed accessories are shower corner caddy and corner shelf products which will be introduced in the market shortly. The CMMA accessories will be available in 8 different shades and a classy matte finish.

The FIRST-of-its-kind, CMMA (Compound Methyl MethAcrylate) Solid Surface is a revolutionary solid surface material which has pioneered a new era in the traditional solid surface industry that has been mostly dominated by Polyester or Acrylic. Essentially, CMMA Solid Surface is a hybrid of Polyester and Acrylic which has retained the best of both worlds as well as eliminated the limitations of both.

"We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of our CMMA Solid Surface shower corner caddy and corner shelf this year. We have received a huge response with our breakthrough proprietary CMMA Solid Surface designs last year and now is the time to finally implement it in our bath products. Our latest bath accessories will not only assure an elegant touch to your washroom but will also guarantee a lasting and eco-friendly product yet without breaking the bank", stated a leading spokesperson from World BMC.

"CMMA Solid Surface designs were developed to stop the unwanted dependence on Acrylic and Polyester in the bath accessory scene, the two materials that have been dominating the solid surface market for a long time. While Acrylic is a classy choice, its unaffordable for many. On the other hand, Polyester comes cheap but does not promise quality. This is where CMMA comes to the rescue. As an intelligent hybrid solution it assures the elegance and durability of Acrylic but at a lower price point like Polyester. So, it's like a win-win for our customers."

A major factor that keeps CMMA Solid Surface ahead in the market is its cutting-edge manufacturing process. The traditional solid surfaces involve manual processing which is highly time, labor and cost consuming. But, CMMA involves an advanced machine-based manufacturing process, right from the processing of raw materials till the final finishing stage. The machine-based approach takes less time, less labor and gets completed at a fraction of cost of that involved in the conventional manufacturing process.

"CMMA Solid Surface development follows a machine-based approach which eliminates manual labor and assures a faster and easier route for mass production. Thus, consumers can approach luxury quality products at a more affordable price."

Major features of CMMA Solid Surface bath accessories:

Lightweight and more convenient to handle compared to bath accessories made from other solid surface materials

4-5x more impact resistant than acrylic products

Germ-resistant, thanks to non-porous surface that prevents contaminants and eventually eliminates risks of fungi or bacterial growth

Stain-resistant and easy to maintain

