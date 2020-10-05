Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2020) - Effective Tuesday, October 6th, pending the assignment of a permanent Market Maker, Independent Trading Group will be the temporary Market Maker responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below. The CSE is now accepting applications for a permanent Market Maker.

Market Maker: Independent Trading Group

Dealer number: 084

Symbol: FTRP

Quick Link:

Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com

416-367-7347

www.thecse.com