Clavent hosted Emerge Martech Virtual Summit powered by Clevertap on the 5th & 6th of September 2020. Emerge Martech Summit covered disruptive topics and latest technological factors that are set to transform the future of marketing under 4 large themes namely - AdTech, Content & SEO, User Analytics & Retention, Affiliates/Media Buying.

Clavent secured an outstanding lineup of talented influencers and thought leaders from companies like Swiggy, BurgerKing, Schneider Electric, SBI,Red Chillies Entertainment, Flipkart, Zee5, and more. Emerge covered new tools, tactics, technologies, and applications for Marketing and advertising which will be needed in entering the digital arena in this post COVID world. The conference was attended by more than 400+ attendees from more than 10 countries from organizations like Times of India, ALT Balaji, Blue Star Limited, EarlySalary, Lenskart, Max life Insurance, Ogilvy, Raymond, SBI, VFS global, Wipro, Zomato, Ola, Walmart, Philips, Schneider Electric, Udaan, Paytm, Vedantu, etc.





The conference discussed the trending topics such as micro-influencers, why conversational media, communication personalization, ideal marketing tech stack, Retention, online communities, and more:



Few Interesting Talks:

Retention - The New Lever to Growth by Francisco Vieira Mendes from Clevertap



Francisco focused on why retention has turned out to be one of the most important factors in the growth of a company. It reduces the cost and efforts invested for customer acquisition, improves customer experience, and also helps in spreading good word-of-mouth towards a brand.





Leveraging Micro-influencer by Nishant Bharadwaj from SBI

Micro-influencers have become an important method of marketing in recent times as it engages with the audience and focuses on customers throughout their customer journey. Nishant Bharadwaj puts more light on how he leveraged micro-influencers for SBI YONO.

Speaking to the Subconscious of Customers to Enhance Brand Affinity by Penny Soo

Penny Soo talked about enhancing brand affinity in a way that it hits the soft-spot of the customer for conversion, hence improving ROI.

Conversation Media - Next Big Opportunity in Brand Marketing by Anika Tanwar from Bobble AI Anika Tanwar discussed how conversation media is emerging as the next big opportunity in brand marketing.



Demand Generation through Content Experiences by Kapil Thukral from Tally Solutions

Kapil Thukral speaks about amplifying the need for enhanced and deeper content experiences in order to

generate value-driven demand.

Leveraging technology for Influencer Marketing Campaigns by Rahul Singh from Winkl

Rahul covered how brands can ideate and execute large influencer campaigns with ease by using technology. He touched upon the important aspects of influencer marketing and other unknown nuances which can be missed when managing influencers.

Thrilling Panel Discussion on OTTs:



The panel discussion on Day 2 on "How OTT is changing the world of content" stole the show with amazing panel members like Neel Pandya, Head of Media at L'Oreal (Moderator), Binda Dey, Head of Marketing at Red Chillies Entertainment, Vani Dixit, Head CLM at Zee5, Prithvi Raj, Strategic Media Client Leader at Nielsen Media, Hemant Joshi, Brand Communications Enthusiast. Also, because OTTs have been everyone's best friend but during the lockdown attendees' love for it was just evident and relatable.



Closing Note:



The event not only made sure to cover the definitive aspects of emerging Marketing technology but also the key trends that define the emergence of Martech in the coming years. It also touched the base of several inside tips and tricks about enhancing your existing marketing practices and methodologies.

