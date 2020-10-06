The global inspection robots market size is poised to grow by USD 3.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005580/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Robotic inspection enables a higher level of quality assurance and quality control. It ensures the safety of the working environment as they can work in hazardous and unstable conditions. Moreover, the use of inspection robots also reduces downtime, maximizes organizational capacity, and decreases the economic impact of inspections. These benefits of robotic inspection will significantly influence inspection robots market growth over the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major inspection robots market growth came from oil and gas industry segment. Robotic inspection helps in the minimization of outages at refinery plants or facilities. Moreover, these robots can easily navigate through narrow spaces within structures without being opened or disassembled. Such advantages have led to an increase in their application in the oil and gas industry. However, market growth in this sector will be slower than the growth of the market in the petrochemicals, food and beverages, and other sectors.

Europe is one of the largest markets for inspection robots. The rapid industrialization in the region that is driving the growth of the oil and gas, automotive, and aerospace and defense sectors, will increase the demand for inspection robots.

The global inspection robots market is fragmented. Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorgé, IPG Photonics Corp., MISTRAS Group Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, and Teradyne Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this inspection robots market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global inspection robots market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/inspection-robots-market-industry-analysis

Integration of AI and IoT to Optimize Operations will be a Key Market Trend

To improve quality and maximize productivity, vendors in the market are focusing on optimizing inspection operations. This led to the integration of AI and machine learning with process automation. The use of AI and IoT in robotic inspection has resulted in the emergence of acoustic inspection, advanced visual inspection, and prescriptive repair solutions. AI-enabled inspection robots will provide real-time health data of machines, which will help in predictive failure analysis. This will, in turn, lead to the adoption of advanced repair guidance systems. The integration of AI and IoT to optimize operations is one of the critical inspection robots market trends that will gain traction.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist inspection robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the inspection robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the inspection robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inspection robots market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

ROVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Autonomous robots Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Petrochemicals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in robotic inspection

Integration of IoT and AI to optimize inspection operations

Advances in mobile robots

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cognex Corp.

Eddyfi NDT, Inc.

Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc.

General Electric Co.

Groupe Gorgé

IPG Photonics Corp.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

TechnipFMC Plc

Teradyne Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005580/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/