The global maritime patrol naval vessels market size is poised to grow by USD 14.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising number of maritime crimes is encouraging naval forces to modernize their fleets and shift their focus towards inducting multi-purpose OPVs. There is a growing focus of international bodies towards curbing transnational maritime crimes. This will result in the expansion of patrol naval fleets by multiple countries, influencing maritime patrol naval vessels market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major maritime patrol naval vessels market growth came from the Manned maritime patrol vessels segment. The naval forces and security agencies of emerging economies prefer OPVs that offer good scalability for operations. Because of the presence of large shipbuilding yards and deep ports in APAC there will be an increase in the usage of manned patrol vessels. As a result, manned maritime patrol vessels market size will steadily increase over the forecast period.

APAC is one of the largest markets for maritime patrol naval vessels. The expansion of naval fleets in the region that is driving the growth of the manned and unmanned patrol naval vessels, will fuel maritime patrol naval vessels market growth in the region.

The global maritime patrol naval vessels market is fragmented. Austal Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Fassmer GmbH Co. KG, Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Naval Group SA, NAVANTIA SA, and Saab AB. Are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this maritime patrol naval vessels market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global maritime patrol naval vessels market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Adoption of Innovative Approaches by the Emerging Economies in Procuring Patrol Naval Vessels will be a Key Market Trend

With the increasing water disputes and aggressive expansion, there is a high demand for the modernization of naval fleets from the emerging economies. Because of the rise in raw material and labor costs and the need for regulatory compliance, there is a steady increase in the cost of naval vessels. The increasing cost of patrol naval vessels is inducing the governments of emerging economies to finance the procurement of naval fleets for naval forces and security agencies. For instance, the Philippine Navy has adopted the G2G approach to procure OPVs from Austal through in inter-government agreement with Australia. The adoption of these innovative approaches by the emerging economies in procuring patrol naval vessels will be one of the major patrol naval vessels market trends that will influence market growth.

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist maritime patrol naval vessels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the maritime patrol naval vessels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the maritime patrol naval vessels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime patrol naval vessels market vendors

