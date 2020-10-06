The global internet protocol camera market size is poised to grow by USD 8.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing adoption of smart homes will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the IP camera market. The increasing number of thefts and burglaries in various countries has boosted the demand for security solutions, such as IP cameras, especially in the residential sector. The installation of IP cameras and smart motion sensors in residential properties will allow homeowners to monitor their homes remotely. Also, smart homes use internet-connected devices for remote monitoring and management of appliances and systems through a smart home application on their smartphone or networked device. The rising adoption of smart homes will further increase the demand for IP cameras as video surveillance and security form an integral part of these homes.

The major internet protocol camera market growth came from centralized IP camera arrangement segment. Media recordings in centralized IP camera arrangement is either stored on a network video recorder (NVR) or digital video recorder. This arrangement is ideal for applications where recording devices need to be hidden or located off-site from cameras. The higher storage capacity of centralized IP cameras is expected to boost the demand for centralized IP camera arrangement among end-users.

North America was the largest market for IP camera in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing focus of governments towards security and surveillance will be one of the significant factors contributing to the IP camera market growth in this region.

The global internet protocol camera market is concentrated. Axis Communications AB, Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Z3 Technology LLC, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this internet protocol camera market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global internet protocol camera market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emergence of H.265 IP Cameras will be a Key Market Trend

The emergence of H.265 IP cameras will be one of the critical IP camera market trends contributing to market growth. The demand for H.265 IP cameras is increasing because of its ability to capture high-resolution images and videos, with less bandwidth usage, better quality, and high storage consumption. These cameras help in minimizing bandwidth utilization and storage consumption and increasing the data compression ratio without compromising the video quality. H.265 IP cameras also provide higher encoding efficiency and support up to 8192x4320 pixels of images and videos. Moreover, these cameras have 4K/8MP high resolution and allow longer recording time length than H.264. These benefits of H.265 IP cameras have boosted its popularity among end-users and encouraged several market vendors to develop such cameras.

