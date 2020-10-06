Yeedi Launches Premium Robot Vacuum at an Affordable Price in the EU Market

The yeedi vacuum robots are powerful enough to clean up after pets and kids, yet low-key enough to be used during Zoom calls in quiet mode.

BERLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeedi (www.yeedi.com), a new robot vacuum brand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for productive people, today announced the launch of its newest products, yeedi K650, yeedi K700 all-in-one Vacuum-and-mop Robot in the European market. They are designed expressly for young families, millennials and first-time buyers - who often have kids and pets that pose special cleaning challenges.

yeedi K650 2-in 1one Vacuum Robot of the Best Value

Starting at €249, the yeedi K650 packs multifunctional capabilities into a price point that doesn't break the bank. Compared with other products in its class, the yeedi K650 stands out by offering higher dust-bin capacity, hassle-free design for pet and hair tangles, app control with smart home integration and magnetic strips* for designated area cleaning.

yeedi K700 Smart Vacuum Robot for Deep Cleaning

Additionally, the yeedi K700, which released on Amazon US earlier, boasts a number of other attractive features, like Advanced Camera Mapping technology, which allows it to identify a furniture environment and planning a zigzag path to avoid missing spots. For anyone who struggles with less efficient cleanings, this robot vacuum has a huge advantage over virtually all others.

All Packed with the Latest High-tech

Combining both vacuum and mopping power, the vacuum robots give users 150 minutes of run-time. it can return automatically to its charging point when the cleaning cycle is completed or the battery gets low. They also bring support for both Alexa and Google Assistant via voice

With 3 adjustable suction settings up to 2000pa, yeedi vacuum robots remove even the most stubborn dirt and dramatically reduces allergens and pet dander. The built-in High-Efficiency Filter enables them to remove up to 99% of bacteria, dust, and allergens.

Price and Availability

Yeedi's products have an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon US. Customers can benefit from a one-year limited warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee on all products.

The Yeedi vacuum robots are available on Amazon DE. To celebrate their entry to the European market, Yeedi is offering an early bird discount until Oct. 4.

The yeedi K650 retails for €249 and is available to purchase now on Amazon DE, customers can take advantage of a special introductory price of €159 (use the code Y2VW8JSV) until October 5, 2020.

With the same code, customers can enjoy a competitive price of yeedi K700 on Amazon DE at €209.99.

* Purchase as required.

ABOUT YEEDI