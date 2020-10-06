Kuros Biosciences to present new data on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation at NASS 2020 Annual Meeting

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 6, 2020 - Kuros Biosciences today announced it will unveil new research on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation in three presentations at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2020 Annual Meeting, held virtually, October 6-9.

Kuros is a leader in next generation bone graft technologies and a pioneer in this emerging field of osteoimmunology. Research to be presented at the NASS meeting demonstrates the following properties following treatment with Kuros' MagnetOs:

Direct upregulation of pro-healing, anti-inflammatory immune cells by the unique needle-shaped surface of Kuros' MagnetOsTM advanced bone graft.

Increased vascularization by epithelial cells grown in the same pro-healing microenvironment compared to the market-leading synthetic bone graft, Vitoss.

Cells of the immune system fuse together to form cells of the osteogenic lineage, which then promote bone formation by mesenchymal cells, even in soft tissues such as muscle.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "The research we are presenting at the NASS meeting is a clear demonstration of how Kuros is pioneering next generation targeted and controlled bone healing. We are proud to be a leader in this emerging field of osteoimmunology. We recently initiated a Phase 2 trial with Fibrin-PTH for spinal fusion and the commercialization of MagnetOs is accelerating in the U.S. and the UK."

In one of the presentations, Dr Richard Todd Allen, MD, PhD, Associate Professor and spine surgeon at UC San Diego Health, will share his clinical experience of MagnetOs bone graft. Dr Allen has been using MagnetOs in his spine fusion patients for over a year and recently performed the first-ever implantation of Kuros' Fibrin-PTH in the STRUCTURE Phase 2 clinical trial.

Dr Allen said: "I recently reviewed CT-scans for a 73 year-old patient I treated ten months ago who had been suffering from leg and back pain with degenerative scoliosis and 'flat back' for many years and was later treated with MagnetOs for spine fusion. Ten months following treatment, I observed a remarkable amount of new bone formation. I continue to see MagnetOs being effective in my practice."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Immunomodulation by MagnetOs Bone Graft & a Novel Injectable Parathyroid Hormone for Interbody Fusion

Speaker: Dr R. Todd Allen, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, UCSD

Format: Live presentation

Time: October 7, 2020; 14:10 CDT (21.10 CET)

Title: Calcium Phosphates with Submicron Topography Enhance Human Macrophage M2 Polarization In Vitro

Speaker: Lukas A. van Dijk, Kuros Biosciences

Format: e-abstract, ePoster, pre-recorded presentation

Time: Online throughout the meeting

Title: Ectopic Bone Formation by Submicron Structured Calcium Phosphates:

Role of the Innate Immune System

Speaker: Huipin Yuan, Kuros Biosciences

Format: e-abstract, ePoster, pre-recorded presentation

Time: Online throughout the meeting

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the US and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, is entering a phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

About MagnetOs bone graft

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone in spinal fusion defects rather than scar tissue. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs the body's early wound healing response toward the bone-forming pathway, an effect that is so potent that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors. This ground-breaking research led to Kuros attaining an osteoinductive claim for MagnetOs in Europe.

US indications statement

MagnetOs is an implant intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. MagnetOs must be used with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine. These osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone and are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure.

EU indications statement

MagnetOs is intended for use as bone void filler for voids and gaps that are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. MagnetOs is indicated for use in the treatment of surgically created osseous defects or osseous defects resulting from traumatic injury to the bone. MagnetOs is intended to be packed into bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system (i.e. extremities, spine, cranial, mandible, maxilla and pelvis) and may be combined with autogenous bone. MagnetOs should not be used to treat large defects that in the surgeon's opinion would fail to heal spontaneously. In load bearing situations, MagnetOs is to be used in conjunction with internal or external fixation devices.

