The global automated test equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 1.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005960/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The electronics industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, with a significant increase in the exports of electronic goods in countries like China, Japan, and Singapore. There has been a stagnant increase in sales and shipment of smartphones, which promotes the growth of the test and measurement equipment. The increasing sales of electronic goods and the growing smartphone market will foster the demand for automated test equipment, boosting the automated test equipment market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major automated test equipment market growth came from the consumer electronics segment. This segment is expected to grow because of the increase in disposable incomes, reduced cost of consumer electronics, and changing lifestyles in developing countries. Therefore, the automated test equipment market share growth by the consumer electronic segment will be significant during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest automated test equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of multiple vendors that sell automated test equipment at competitive prices and the establishment of the world's largest electronics companies and foundries will significantly drive automated test equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global automated test equipment market is concentrated. Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Plc, Danaher Corp., INNOTECH Corp., National Instruments Corp., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, and Teradyne Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this automated test equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global automated test equipment market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automated-test-equipment-market-industry-analysis

Increasing Use of Automotive Wireless Technologies in Vehicles will be a Key Market Trend

The automotive industry has witnessed a number of technological advancements, which have led to the production of vehicles equipped with advanced electronic devices. The latest entertainment systems allow the connection of multiple devices wirelessly through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Advanced GPS systems and Internet connectivity through 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi are some of the other features present in modern passenger cars. These technologies need to undergo automated testing. The increasing use of automotive wireless technologies in vehicles, one of the key automated test equipment market trends, will also have a significant impact on the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated test equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated test equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated test equipment market vendors

