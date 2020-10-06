The global automated test equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 1.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005960/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The electronics industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, with a significant increase in the exports of electronic goods in countries like China, Japan, and Singapore. There has been a stagnant increase in sales and shipment of smartphones, which promotes the growth of the test and measurement equipment. The increasing sales of electronic goods and the growing smartphone market will foster the demand for automated test equipment, boosting the automated test equipment market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major automated test equipment market growth came from the consumer electronics segment. This segment is expected to grow because of the increase in disposable incomes, reduced cost of consumer electronics, and changing lifestyles in developing countries. Therefore, the automated test equipment market share growth by the consumer electronic segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- APAC was the largest automated test equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of multiple vendors that sell automated test equipment at competitive prices and the establishment of the world's largest electronics companies and foundries will significantly drive automated test equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- The global automated test equipment market is concentrated. Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Plc, Danaher Corp., INNOTECH Corp., National Instruments Corp., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, and Teradyne Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this automated test equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global automated test equipment market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automated-test-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Increasing Use of Automotive Wireless Technologies in Vehicles will be a Key Market Trend
The automotive industry has witnessed a number of technological advancements, which have led to the production of vehicles equipped with advanced electronic devices. The latest entertainment systems allow the connection of multiple devices wirelessly through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Advanced GPS systems and Internet connectivity through 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi are some of the other features present in modern passenger cars. These technologies need to undergo automated testing. The increasing use of automotive wireless technologies in vehicles, one of the key automated test equipment market trends, will also have a significant impact on the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automated test equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automated test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automated test equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated test equipment market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by end-user
- Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecommunications Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advantest Corp.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Anritsu Corp.
- Chroma ATE Inc.
- Cobham Plc
- Danaher Corp.
- INNOTECH Corp.
- National Instruments Corp.
- Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG
- Teradyne Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005960/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/