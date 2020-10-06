STREAMWIDE: The STREAMWIDE team on mission solution selected by the Grand Paris Express within the ENGIE Solutions and Nokia consortium

Paris, October 6, 2020

The STREAMWIDE team on mission solution selected by the Grand Paris Express within the ENGIE Solutions and Nokia consortium Paris - The Grand Paris Company (SGP) has selected the consortium made up of ENGIE Solutions and Nokia to deploy a private 4G / LTE network and the associated communication services for the new automated metro lines of the "Grand Paris" Express metro. With 200 kilometers of network, the Grand Paris Express provides for the creation of four new lines around Paris, the extension of line 14, the construction of 68 stations and the development of new districts around these future urban centers. The Grand Paris Express will be of major importance in relieving congestion on existing public transport and in transporting Ile-de-France residents on a daily basis, without passing through Paris, by opening up areas that are currently poorly served. The Grand Paris Express will be a lever for the development of Grand Paris with 68 new stations in the network which are intended to bring out 68 new "15-minute cities of Greater Paris" to offer the inhabitants a more ecological environment and a better quality of life. High-speed connectivity services will be provided and will meet all future operational and maintenance requirements of the Grand Paris Express, as well as the emergency and security needs of its transport network. With its innovativesolution, STREAMWIDE satisfies all the critical communication needs of the Grand Paris company (SGP), by providing voice communications (Mission Critical Voice), data communications (Mission Critical Data), video communications (Mission Critical Video), video streaming and secure multimedia conversations, thereby allowing field teams to communicate amongst themselves and share information in real-time with central coordination or crisis management teams. The geolocation and tracking services, alert and personal protection functions are also available to help improve coordination between teams, increase performance and make these new transports a safer place for both operators and passengers. 'STREAMWIDE has the honor of participating in this major regional development project with the aim of making Paris a world-class metropolis. Deployed and integrated by our partner Nokia, oursolution will enable the Grand Paris company to acquire a latest generation 4G PMR radio communication system. With it, the operation and maintenance teams will have resilient and modern communication and collaboration tools at their disposal. Should a major crisis develop, the solution's interoperability with police & security forces radio systems will facilitate the coordination of all teams involved.'also offers all the tools necessary for effective management of crisis situations, allowing SGP teams to be responsive in any circumstance, access critical information in real-time, communicate in complete confidentiality via virtual command center for crisis and make appropriate decisions quickly in order to ensure that normal activities can continue. In addition, thanks to its "API Services" interface,can also be integrated with SGP command posts, data exchanges, voice services and their current management of users and operator groups.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player in the critical communications market for 20 years, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its team on mission (mission-critical) and team on the run (business-critical) software solutions for government agencies and businesses.

These solutions designed for smartphones and PCs and available in SaaS mode or under licence offer a wide range of features, including multimedia group discussion, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G/5G LTE), geolocation tracking and business process digitisation and automation. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of operations. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE also operates on the value-added services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, real-time call billing and taxation, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements), which serves over 130 million end users worldwide.

Based in France with operations in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - FR0010528059.

Read more at http://www.streamwide.com and check out our pages on LinkedIn @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide.

STREAMWIDE has been awarded the Bpifrance "innovation company" label and its shares are eligible for inclusion in French FCPI innovation funds and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

