STREAMWIDE: The STREAMWIDE team on mission solution selected by the Grand Paris Express within the ENGIE Solutions and Nokia consortium

Paris, October 6, 2020
About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)
A major player in the critical communications market for 20 years, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its team on mission (mission-critical) and team on the run (business-critical) software solutions for government agencies and businesses.
These solutions designed for smartphones and PCs and available in SaaS mode or under licence offer a wide range of features, including multimedia group discussion, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G/5G LTE), geolocation tracking and business process digitisation and automation. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of operations. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.
STREAMWIDE also operates on the value-added services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, real-time call billing and taxation, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements), which serves over 130 million end users worldwide.
Based in France with operations in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - FR0010528059.
Read more at http://www.streamwide.com and check out our pages on LinkedIn @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide.
STREAMWIDE has been awarded the Bpifrance "innovation company" label and its shares are eligible for inclusion in French FCPI innovation funds and PEA-PME personal equity plans.
Contacts
|Pascal Beglin | Olivier Truelle
|Grégoire Saint-Marc
|Vivien Ferran
|Président Directeur Général | DAF
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|T +33 1 70 22 01 01
|T +33 1 53 67 36 94
|T +33 1 53 67 36 34
|investisseur@streamwide.com
|streamwide@actus.fr
|vferran@actus.fr
