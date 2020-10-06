The global safety shoes market size is poised to grow by USD 890.34 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising instances of industrial accidents is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing number of accidents across industries such as oil and gas, chemical, construction, and food processing is creating the need for safety attire and accessories, including safety shoes. Accidents across industries, especially the construction sector, are generally caused by falling of heavy objects over employees, slips, and falls. The construction industry witnesses the highest number of injuries and fatalities. Safety shoes are built to improve surface contact resistance and provide stability of posture while walking, which reduces the probability of falling on a slippery surface. The growth of end-user industries and the need to prevent accidents at the workplace are driving the sales of safety shoes.

Report Highlights:

The major safety shoes market growth came from the construction industry segment. The rising need to improve occupational safety in the construction industry is driving the need for safety shoes for workers. Construction ventures in developing markets are likely to keep growing at a much quicker rate than that in advanced economies. The fastest growth would be seen in developing economies such as China and India. As a result, the safety shoes market share growth by the construction segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments in the coming years.

APAC was the largest safety shoes market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization will significantly drive safety shoes market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global safety shoes market is fragmented. Bata Brands SA, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear USA LLC, Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd., Rock Fall (UK) Ltd., uvex group, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this safety shoes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global safety shoes market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/safety-shoes-market-industry-analysis

Increasing Rate of Ergonomically Designed Safety Shoes will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing rate of ergonomically designed safety shoes is one of the latest safety shoes market trends. Ergonomically designed footwears have a greater influence on body weight and movement, which if not implemented can lead to several health issues accompanied by comfort and fit issues. Additionally, ergonomically designed safety shoes to help in reducing strain and provide sufficient support to the feet. Such an ergonomic approach toward designing and manufacturing safety shoes will increase customer base and loyalty, contributing to market growth.

Safety Shoes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist safety shoes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the safety shoes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the safety shoes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety shoes market vendors

