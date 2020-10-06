DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 06-Oct-2020 / 07:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on 05 October 2020. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolution is adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors "To dispose of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ordinary and preference shares owned by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC at a price equal to or above their market value." Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 05 October 2020. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 05 October 2020, Minutes No. 2p. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 85460 EQS News ID: 1139030 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2020 01:21 ET (05:21 GMT)