Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Secures Significant Product Listing with the Health Store

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company"), the fully integrated European seed to consumer CBD group with the pricing, products, and stability to meet the CBD market demand in the medium term, wishes to announce that the Company has secured a cannabidiol ("CBD") product listings with the "Health Store". The Health Store are the longest established and most respected distributer in the health food industry, who supply over 800 stores in England and Ireland and a further 130 overseas retailer stores in more than 30 different countries.

The Health Store will list the full "Goodbody Wellness" premium range - CBD with Vitamin D, to target their independent health and wholefood stores.

Sativa Wellness CEO Henry Lees-Buckley commented: "We are delighted that the Health Store have listed our Goodbody Wellness range of CBD containing Vitamin D. Consumers are demanding high quality and compliant products and that's what Goodbody products deliver. Having our Goodbody Wellness products available to this large network of stores and consumers is an honour. Goodbody Botanicals and Goodbody Wellness products are a result of Sativa Wellness Group's "seed to consumer" commitment. The group cultivates the biomass, extracts the CBD, tests the materials, formulates, bottles and tests the finished products to ensure consumers get high quality CBD they can trust".

Further information regarding the Company can be found at www.sedar.com.

