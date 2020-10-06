CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.10.2020;Das Instrument WFS AT0000827209 WARIMPEX FIN.U.BETEIL. AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2020

The instrument WFS AT0000827209 WARIMPEX FIN.U.BETEIL. AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2020

