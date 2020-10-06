Onfido's AI-powered identity verification technology enables Deliveroo to accelerate its global onboarding process for riders while remaining fast and secure.

Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication company, today announced a strategic partnership with leading online food delivery company, Deliveroo, expanding the roll-out of Onfido's AI-powered identity verification technology to support the food delivery giant's global expansion.

The partnership expansion comes at a critical time when there has been an increase in demand for food delivery services as consumers face restricted access. The new partnership will make it easier and quicker for Deliveroo riders to onboard securely. This will ensure that Deliveroo is able to scale and engage riders efficiently to meet the surge in demand to support its restaurant partners.

Onfido's award-winning AI-powered technology completes document verification and checks that the ID matches the user's face using facial biometrics. This ensures the person presenting the identity is the legitimate owner and is physically present with a fast and user-friendly approach.

Onfido automates verifications on over 4,500 ID document types across 195 countries while using human experts to verify outliers. The modern workflow means that there is no requirement for new riders to provide additional documentation and saves Deliveroo time and money on manual reviews, as more people seek the flexible work that Deliveroo offers.

"We're pleased to be partnering and expanding with Deliveroo who share our commitment to providing user-friendly and accessible services for everyone, wherever they might be," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-Founder of Onfido. "The ability for Deliveroo to meet the demand of its restaurant partners will play a critical role in the sustainability of many restaurants on our high streets over the coming months. We're delighted to partner with Deliveroo to meet these demands across the world, providing a secure, user-friendly service that helps them quickly onboard new riders."

About Onfido

Onfido is setting the new standard for digital access. The company digitally proves a user's real identity using AI, by verifying a photo ID and comparing it to the person's facial biometrics. This means that businesses no longer need to compromise on customer experience, conversion, privacy or security. That's how Onfido gives companies such as Revolut, Zipcar and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely.

Recognised as a global leader in artificial intelligence for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 Microsoft's venture fund, and others. Onfido has raised $200m in funding, and with approximately 400 team members across seven countries, enables digital access for some of the largest companies around the world.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is one of the UK's leading tech unicorns and a British tech success story. It was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 80,000 best-loved restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London. Deliveroo operates in over 500 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

