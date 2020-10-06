Regulatory News:

Eric Dadian, President of the AFRC (Association Française de la Relation Client French Association for Customer Relations) yesterday presented Christophe Carrère, Customer Engagement Director at Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), with the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"*. Every year, the AFRC rewards the most successful players and the most innovative initiatives in terms of customer strategy during the not-to-be-missed "Palmes de la Relation Client" event.

Among the 2020 winners: FNAC Darty, EDF, Etablissement Français du Sang, and Europcar Mobility Group, which was awarded the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client".

In a sector that has historically been "car centric" rather than "customer centric", Europcar Mobility Group has chosen to place customer focus at the heart of its transformation: a transformation that is both cultural and organisational for a seamless customer service.

The Management Board fostered this initiative, by placing customer orientation among the Group's set of four values and by setting an objective of increasing the NPS (Net Promoter Score), year after year, for all the Group's brands.

The approach then focused on identifying areas for improving the customer experience, from the reservation to the return of the vehicle, including contacts with Europcar's Customer Relations Centres, during or after the trip. This approach was co-constructive, involving a large number of the Group's customers and employees (70 workshops, more than 75 visits and interviews, 850 customers from the Europcar community consulted, etc.).

The Group has taken advantage of this listening phase and thus implemented new processes. For example: creation of a Customer Engagement Department, overhaul of Customer Relations services, appointment of "Customer Satisfaction Champions" in the various countries of the Group and implementation of variables indexed on customer satisfaction for employees, launch of new mobile applications and overhaul of the digital journey in stations, etc.

On top of that, a number of tools have facilitated the development of the teams' agility and reactivity including the implementation of the SalesForce CRM tool and the use of chatbots or post-contact satisfaction surveys.

This new set up enabled Europcar to guarantee the continuity of its customer support activity throughout the health crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, under optimum safety and quality conditions.

Finally, all these initiatives led to a significant increase in the NPS of the Europcar brand, from 49.6 at the beginning of 2017 to 58 at the end of 2019, one of the highest in the Travel Leisure industry.

"The strong choices that our Group made a few years ago are now paying off and will be the basis for a continuous improvement in the customer experience that we want to deliver: with the Europcar brand, as with all the Group's other brands. This is why we are proud of this award, which rewards the mobilisation of our employees and encourages us to go further", says Christophe Carrère, Customer Engagement Director, Europcar Mobility Group.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

About AFRC

The AFRC sets the pace for the transformation of companies and the economy through the customer and employee experience. At the service of the ecosystem, it stimulates collective intelligence, values success stories and identifies best practices wherever they are found, engages stakeholders and promotes standards of excellence and relational ethics. Finally, it reaffirms the contribution of customer experience in the French economy. Through these combined actions, the AFRC makes Customer Experience an instituted discipline that creates an economy of experiences in which the company creates value and gives meaning, together with all its stakeholders. In 2020, the community has more than 3,500 members and 290 companies from 23 business sectors.

www.afrc.org

*Prize of the Transformation driven by Customer Experience

