BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company



In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ("SLIHL") and held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ("SLIL") decreased below a notifiable threshold. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held 10.50% and SLIL held 10.42% of the delegated voting rights. SLIHL now effectively hold 9.20% and SLIL hold 9.18% of the delegated voting rights.



The reduction in voting rights attached to shares is predominantly due to a scheduled client restructuring.