Stockholm, October 6, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Media and Games Invest plc's shares (M8G) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Financial sector. Media and Games Invest (MGI) is the 45th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. MGI, is a fast growing company in the digital games sector, with a strong media unit to empower user acquisitions. They are a global provider of online and mobile games with more than 5 million active players. During 2020, the pandemic and the consequential restrictions has increased the number of players by 43 percent. So-called multiplayer online games, the main focus of MGI, in which several players play together separately, are particularly in demand. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions that has led them to acquire more than 30 companies and assets over the six last years. "We are pleased with the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier and the successful SEK 300m equity raise," said Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI. "Nasdaq First North has a well-developed gaming cluster and investors with extensive experience in the gaming industry. Together with our new partners we are looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an exciting start into 2021." "We are very excited to welcome Media and Games Invest to the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Since the start in 2012, the company has become one of Europes and North America's leading game publishers. This listing marks an important milestone in MGI's success story and demonstrates that Nasdaq is able to provide an exceptional growth platform for growth, innovation and digitalization." MGI has appointed FNCA as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm