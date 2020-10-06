Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Risk Premium Investments' former executive joins fintech PremiaLab

Andrew Baehr, CFA further expands PremiaLab's North American footprint bringing his extensive investment banking and asset management expertise to the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies

NEW YORK, LONDON, PARIS and HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiaLab announces the appointment of Andrew Baehr, CFA as Head of Institutional Sales in North America. Based in New York, Mr. Baehr will lead the business development of this key market segment. Before joining PremiaLab, Mr. Baehr served a wide range of institutional clients in buy- and sell-side leadership roles at Risk Premium Investments, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Baehr has over 20 years' experience in equity derivatives and quantitative investment solutions. He will be responsible to execute and scale PremiaLab's business development initiatives, providing data and analytics solutions to US and Canadian pension funds, foundations, endowments, and insurance companies.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said, "I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the team. His appointment will strengthen our presence in the region and demonstrates our commitment to expand the markets in which we operate and deliver first class service to both our existing and future clients."

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at PremiaLab including Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale, Dr JF Chauwin former Global Head of Multi-Asset Class Solutions at Axioma, Dr Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered and Lehman Brothers and Dr Vincent Zoonekind former executive at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

These appointments reflect PremiaLab's long term strategy to strengthen its presence in key growth markets, building on the success of its data and analytics platform worldwide.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, PremiaLab's capital markets infrastructure is currently used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds, accelerating their digitalization and enhancing performance and risk control while reducing costs.

Mr. Baehr holds a BA in Psychology from Columbia College and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School. He is a CFA charter holder and holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

Notes to Editors

About PremiaLab

PremiaLab is an independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic and factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong and Stockholm, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 15 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com.