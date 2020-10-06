Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business is holding its eagerly awaited annual FRR Client Conference this week. FRR Live 2020, as the virtual event is known this year, takes place October 7 8. The event brings together the company's valued clients globally to discuss finance, risk and regulatory reporting trends and challenges. FRR Live 2020 also allows clients to influence and drive Wolters Kluwer FRR's product strategy for its integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solution suite, OneSumX FRR.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors. The FRR Live 2020 event, which will be attended by senior executives from a wide range of banks, includes a mixture of more than 30 live and on demand sessions, with tailored sessions for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), The Americas and Asia Pacific.

The conference will see live sessions in three regional time zones, each kicking off with an introduction by Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer FRR. Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Director of Value Propositions at Wolters Kluwer FRR will discuss industry trends and how the FRR product strategy evolves to meet them, and Dennis Cahill, Chief Technology Officer in Wolters Kluwer's Global Platform Organization, will provide an update on the importance of a global customer centric approach. These live sessions will also have feature presentations from clients who will share their experience of using the OneSumX FRR suite of solutions, including senior representatives from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and Sberbank Europe.

On demand highlights include "Basel IV The Game Changer for Banks." This session, dedicated to discussing the latest developments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, makes a persuasive case to seize the opportunity to adopt a holistic approach to Basel IV, essentially leading to greater productivity and profitability, and enabling firms to become a "better bank," not just a more compliant one.

"The Power of Virtual Integration A Risk Management Case Study," meanwhile, will allow delegates to hear from SAP, ADWEKO and Wolters Kluwer about the added value potential banks can derive from adopting a uniform platform for risk management and regulatory reporting. Other on-demand sessions cover how rethinking digital strategy and employing a SaaS environment can enhance a bank's operational resilience as well as sessions on AnaCredit, granular reporting, and the latest features of OneSumX FRR's Regulatory Engine.

"The FRR Client Conference builds on our commitment to foster an ongoing dialogue with our clients," notes Inga Rottmann, Vice President of Global Marketing for Wolters Kluwer FRR. "We will be offering a truly virtual, fully immersive and jam-packed program of presentations, case studies, session spotlights and a host of other elements to engage with our global client base. These are challenging times for everyone, and I'm pleased that we can facilitate this opportunity to engage in a virtual format, with sessions in each of our key regions, including ample opportunity to 'Meet our Experts' for what promises to be an informative discussion."

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation, celebrating a record year for award wins in 2019. Risk magazine recently awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the third year running and Wolters Kluwer FRR is the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis Research.

