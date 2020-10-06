Sabio snaps up 4th CX acquisition of 2020, following earlier additions in France, Spain and UK

Sabio Group has acquired customer experience solutions specialist Anana. The acquisition supports Sabio's goal to become the leading player across the European customer experience market, adding scale and significantly strengthening the organisation's multi-vendor capabilities across EMEA.

Founded in 2001, and with over 100 employees operating out of the UK and South Africa, Anana is an award-winning Genesys Partner with Genesys Engage, Genesys Cloud and AppFoundry Partner accreditation. Anana provides a comprehensive range of CX solutions and services to leading brands including Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Marks and Spencer and Vodacom.

"This is an important acquisition for Sabio Group as it further strengthens our expertise and relationship with Genesys. Acquiring Anana builds on our earlier addition of two Genesys partners Coverage Group in France in July 2020 and Team vision in Spain in January 2020 to position Sabio as a key Genesys partner across Europe," said Sabio Group's CEO, Jonathan Gale. "We're delighted to welcome the fantastic Anana team to Sabio, along with an impressive group of customers across the key retail, telco and utility sectors."

"Over the last 20 years Anana has worked closely with leading brands across the UK, Europe and Africa unlocking the power of the Genesys platform and delivering the best customer experiences," added Chris Woodward, Anana's CEO. "As part of Sabio Group, we'll now be able to take this to the next level, taking advantage of the latest cloud and AI innovations to help our customers deliver high-value, personalised experiences at scale across both human and digital touch-points."

Backed by Horizon Capital, the acquisition continues Sabio Group's growth plan to broaden the company's solutions portfolio and geographic coverage. To date this has included the acquisitions of SaaS solutions provider Rapport in March 2017, DatapointEurope one of Europe's leading contact centre technology providers in July 2017, customer insight and contact centre benchmarking experts Bright UK in March 2018, flexAnswer Solutions, the leading Singapore-based provider of innovative Virtual Assistant solutions in December 2018, Spain-based WFO and Speech Analytics specialist Callware in January 2019, Madrid-based CX solutions specialist Team vision in January 2020, DVELP Twilio's leading partner in the UK and EMEA region in March 2020, and one of Europe's leading Genesys Cloud partners Coverage Group in July this year.

About Anana:

Founded in 2001, Anana has over 100 employees across its UK and South African operations. Its customers include leading brands such as Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Marks and Spencer and Vodacom. Anana is an award-winning Genesys Partner, with Genesys Engage, Genesys Cloud and Genesys AppFoundry Partner accreditation.

www.anana.com

About Sabio Group:

Sabio Group, which includes Sabio, Anana, DVELP, flexAnswer and Coverage Group, delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. Through its own technology and that of world-class technology leaders such as Avaya, Genesys, Verint, Twilio and Google, Sabio Group helps organisations to optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The group works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BBVA, BGL, Caixabank, DHL, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Liverpool Victoria, M1, Office Depot, Saga, Sainsbury's Argos, Telefónica, Think Money and Transcom Worldwide.

www.sabiogroup.com

www.twitter.com/sabiosense

