Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: PDMR Shareholding 06-Oct-2020 / 08:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long-Term Incentive Plan At its meeting on 5 October 2020, the Remuneration Committee made awards under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 approved by Shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2020 which included the notifiable awards set out below. All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares. The calculation of the awards was based on the middle market quotation as at 2 October 2020, being GBP6.00 for 'A' shares and GBP0.60 (notionally) for 'B' shares. An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remains an employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent that the performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scale which may result in less than the full award vesting. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification code A shares - GB00B1YPC344 B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price B shares Share Price LTIP23 83,333 GBP6.00 208,333 GBP0.60 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 05/10/2020 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Adam Councell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial Initial notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344 code B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price B shares Share Price LTIP23 52,500 GBP6.00 131,250 GBP0.60 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As Above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 05/10/20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial Initial notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344 code B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price B shares Share Price LTIP23 33,333 GBP6.00 83,333 GBP0.60 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As Above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 05/10/20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Identification code A shares - GB00B1YPC344 B shares- unlisted b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) A shares Share Price B shares Share Price LTIP23 15,000 GBP6.00 37,500 GBP0.60 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated As above volume Price As Above e) Date of the 05/10/2020 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification

