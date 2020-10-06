Increased space at London data centre as Vorboss fibre network build grows throughout the City

Vorboss, one of London's leading fibre providers, has secured six times more space from European data centre provider, Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, to accelerate the expansion of their fibre network across London.

The major development represents the rapid demand to grow the Vorboss fibre network throughout the capital, supporting the telecoms champion in acquiring more on-net assets and continuing to meet even the most complex client requirements.

"We currently have links to 26 data centres covering the UK and Europe," explains Vorboss CEO, Timothy Creswick. "Expanding our footprint at Interxion: A Digital Realty Company proved critical to scale the number of fibre connections available and has allowed us to be more readily available to our growing list of clients."

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company has the ambition to help customers, many of whom are businesses based in Central London, connect to one another both nationally and internationally, giving them a global reach due to their recent combination with Digital Realty.

"Our collaboration with Vorboss is exciting as they scale up in London, particularly under current circumstances," commented Andrew Fray, UK Managing Director at Interxion: A Digital Realty Company. "We are seeing companies accelerate in terms of digital transformation and reconfiguring their legacy systems or establishing new, efficient IT networks. Vorboss is leading the way in providing new fibre in London and is becoming an important player in the fabric of the connected city."

The advancement is of strategic importance to increase Vorboss fibre intensity which boosts its coverage capabilities in the city and will prepare the business for a surge in fibre demand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005017/en/

Contacts:

Paige Wilson

Paige.wilson@vorboss.com

020 3582 8500