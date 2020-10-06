With a previous 50-50 split between equity and debt investment funding for the off-grid market lurching to 84% borrowing, and commentators stating most of this year's backing was agreed before the onset of Covid-19, fears are mounting about the prospects for the sector.When the global trade body for off-grid solar hosts a webinar about trends in the market next week, the role Covid-19 has played in plunging sales is likely to be high on the agenda, alongside the fact investment in the sector in the first eight months of this year was entirely concentrated in just three companies. Koen Peters, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...