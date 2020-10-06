The Spanish solar tracker maker is hoping to debut on the stock markets of Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia this year.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish solar tracker manufacturer Soltec today announced it is finalizing an initial public offering (IPO) with the aim of making its debut on the Spanish stock markets of Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia to "raise capital to finance its business plan, strengthen its balance sheet and position itself before the expected growth of the photovoltaic industry." Local lenders Banco Santander and CaixaBank will act as joint global coordinators and ...

