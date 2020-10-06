A global research team has developed a parabolic trough linear concentrating photovoltaic-thermal system to produce heat and electricity, for both residential and large-scale applications. The PV unit relies on Azure Space's multi-junction solar cells, based on indium gallium phosphide (InGaP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge).Italy's Greenetica Distribution has revealed plans to commercialize a new parabolic trough linear concentrating photovoltaic-thermal (CPVT) system. The energy company developed the system with researchers from the University of Padua's Department of Industrial ...

