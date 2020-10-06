The organic fertilizers market is expected to grow by USD 9.09 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 13%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Fertilizers Market 2020-2024

Organic Fertilizers Market: Stringent regulations and policies to drive growth

The excessive use of inorganic fertilizers can have a severe and irreversible impact on the natural environment. Hence, government bodies across the world are introducing several regulations and guidelines to reduce the use of inorganic fertilizers. This is compelling fertilizer manufacturers to produce environmentally friendly products such as organic fertilizers, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the easy recyclability of organic fertilizers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Organic Fertilizers Market: Easy Recyclability

Organic fertilizers get easily decomposed in the soil and do not leave toxic residues even with excessive use over a long period. They decompose by releasing carbon dioxide, methane, and water, thereby enriching the nutritive quality of the soil. They are also easily compostable and prevent environmental hazards such as eutrophication and agricultural run-off to a greater extent. Thus, the easy-recyclability of organic fertilizers will be crucial in increasing their demand during the forecast period.

"Increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of chemical and synthetic fertilizers and growing popularity of organic farming will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Organic Fertilizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the organic fertilizers market by application (Fruits and vegetables, Cereals and grains, Oilseeds and pulses, and Others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The fruits and vegetables segment led the global organic fertilizers market in 2019. The segment is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables. Besides, the rising consumer acceptance for organically grown fruits and vegetables is contributing to the growth of the segment.

The European region led the organic fertilizers market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as reducing arable land, rising population, and improved farming practices in the region.

