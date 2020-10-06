The containerized and modular data center market is expected to grow by USD 23.65 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of about 15%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Containerized and Modular Data Center Market: Rapid Deployment of Data Centers to Drive Growth

Traditional data centers require around eighteen to twenty-four months to become fully operational. With fast-growing business requirements, organizations are exhibiting high demand for data centers that can be deployed at a much shorter time. This has increased the adoption of modular data centers that are preassembled with standardized components such as racks and IT infrastructure. This brings down the deployment time to nearly six months, which helps organizations save significant amounts of time and money. Therefore, the rising need for faster deployment of data centers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the need to reduce the complexity of traditional data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Containerized and Modular Data Center Market: Need to Reduce the Complexity of Traditional Data Centers

Emerging business requirements have increased the demand for upgrading existing data center facilities. However, with the addition of new infrastructure components, the complexity of operations and management in traditional data center facilities will continue to grow. This has led organizations to consider building modular data center facilities over traditional data center facilities. Modular data center facilities facilitate easy and quick installation of additional preassembled components and ensure better management of operations. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the global containerized and modular data center market.

"High efficiency and low cost of containerized and modular data centers and better disaster management will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Containerized and Modular Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the containerized and modular data center market by Type (Modular data center and Containerized data center) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The modular data center segment led the global containerized and modular data center market in 2019. Many vendors in the market are introducing new modularized data center solutions with the latest technological advances. In addition, most of the modular data centers are likely to be powered by renewable energy sources in the future. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America led the containerized and modular data center market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the exponential rise in data traffic in the region.

