Winston Gold Corp. Prepares to Produce First Ounces of Gold As Paradine Mill Nears Completion

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that its Paradine Mill in Radersburg, Montana is nearing completion. So far, 2,500 tons of mineralized rock from the company's ongoing bulk-sampling program at the Winston Gold Mine is at the Mill awaiting initial processing. The Paradine Mill is located just 35 miles (56 km) by paved road from the Company's wholly-owned Winston Gold project.

"We are pleased to report that after only 40 days of rehabilitation work, the Paradine mill upgrades are almost complete," stated Murray Nye, "We are now just waiting on the delivery and installation of a jaw crusher and a closed circuit cone crusher."

The Paradine Mill is currently rated for a 150 ton-per-day operation, however there is ample room for expansion if necessary. A new lined settling pond has been constructed for tailings disposal with a 35,000-ton capacity and two additional ponds are being built.

Winston Gold has already stockpiled about 1300 tons of lower-grade bulk sample material. This represents mineralized rock that has been diluted with waste rock in the process of developing access to the main gold bearing vein structures. This material was sampled and has an average grade of about 0.1 oz per ton gold (3.43 g/t). Similarly, an additional 1200 tons of higher-grade bulk sample material is also on site. It returned an average grade of 0.2 opt (6.86 g/t) gold.

This material will be used to commission the new mill and verify earlier metallurgical recovery tests. Bureau Veritas previously performed gravity and flotation tests on selected drill core from the vein systems. The gravity circuit alone was able to recover 5.9% gold and 1.3% silver. Flotation of the gravity tailings recovered 86.7% gold and 85% silver and resulted in a combined gravity plus floatation recovery of 92.6% gold and 86.3% silver. Bureau Veritas stated that they believed that there was still room to improve that recovery rate.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Any assay averaging more than 0.1 opt gold is sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Reno Nevada for checks. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact:

Murray Nye,

Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8

Telephone: (204) 989-2434

E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609233/Winston-Gold-Corp-Prepares-to-Produce-First-Ounces-of-Gold-As-Paradine-Mill-Nears-Completion