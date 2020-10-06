Axelle Paquer will oversee France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa region and Eric Conway will take over the GROW region for the independent consultancy

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it would appoint two new regional leaders as part of a structured succession plan. Axelle Paquer will succeed Eric Falque as regional head for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa, and Eric Conway will take over the GROW region from James Rodger. The Partner-led consultancy said the leadership changes would become effective January 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005577/en/

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint (Photo: Business Wire)

"We at BearingPoint are all truly grateful for the work Eric Falque and James Rodger have done in making BearingPoint into the people-centered consultancy it is today. Both were with the firm even before the management buyout in 2009," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint. "I thank Eric and James for their work ethic and passion for making our clients successful global players. Both have played a key role in developing our Firm in the last decade and the huge success of our Firm would not have been possible without Eric and James," Kiu Hamidian continues. "I wish Axelle Paquer and Eric Conway great success in helping us continue on our growth path and keeping us innovative, focused, and people-powered as we pursue our Strategy 2025."

Axelle Paquer will take over the regional lead for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa from Eric Falque. Axelle has been with BearingPoint since 2001 and has vast experience in developing clients and delivering complex projects in the health care industry. She has been acting as the Head of all Public Service offerings in FBLA and member of the regional Management. Axelle will work closely with Eric Falque and the French Leadership team to ensure a smooth transition. Eric Falque, who is also acting as the Chairman of the Federation of the European Management Consultancies Association, joined BearingPoint in 2001 and has worked with many clients in the consumer business and luxury industry with a focus on strategy, transformation and digitalization. Over the last years Eric has led the practices to become one of the leading players in the consulting sector in this region.

The other change as part of the succession planning is in GROW's (Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom) regional leadership, where Eric Conway will succeed James Rodger. Eric has been with the Firm since 1998 and has been leading the Irish Practice since 2017. James joined the Firm in 2005, then led the Global Automotive segment until 2013, ran the UK&Ireland region for six years until 2019 and then set up the new GROW region (Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom). Throughout this time James has worked closely with a wide range of clients within the automotive industry, specializing in strategy, operational excellence and transformation.

As a consequence of GROW's regional leadership change, Gillian O'Sullivan will assume full responsibility for the Irish Practice on January 1, 2021. Gillian has been with BearingPoint since 2004 and is currently working on IT Strategy and Transformation projects at both the country and international levels.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005577/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com