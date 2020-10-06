Fidelity Special Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

The issuer advises that the following replaces the transaction in own shares announcement released on 5 2020 October at 17:11:01 under RIS number PRNUK-0510201702-FEBB. The repurchase of shares price should have read 179.16p and not 176.16p as previously announced. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text appears below.

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 5 October 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 130,419 of its own shares at a price of 179.16 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 290,029,480 shares of which 925,473 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 289,104,007

The above figure (289,104,007) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798

6 October 2020