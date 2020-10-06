Bernard Looney (CEO, BP), Ahmad A. Al Sa'adi (SVP of Technical Services, Saudi Aramco) and Øyvind Eriksen (President and CEO, Aker ASA) will open virtual event with session on "What's Next for the Global Energy Transition."

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation, will host its third annual global conference "Ignite Talks: Industrial Intelligence Augmented: Reimagining How Minds and Machines Work Together" from Oct. 27-29, 2020. The free virtual event will feature global leaders and innovators who are driving industries and supply chains toward a more innovative, data-driven, sustainable future.

"The world is at a technological, economic, and environmental crossroads like never before, and we are looking forward to discussing pressing issues among some of the industry's best," said John Markus Lervik, Cognite CEO.

The full agenda for this free online conference can be found here and at www.cogniteignite.com.

Day-by-day overviews and panel highlights are listed below:

October 27: Igniting Industrial Transformation: Europe Norway's Leading Role

Opening day spotlights how leaders in Europe are melding minds and machines, and inspiring a transformation of heavy-asset industries and supply chains. Panel highlights:

What's Next for the Global Energy Transition : The energy transition is here. Can the oil and gas industry adapt, or is it the end of the industry as we know it? Speakers: Bernard Looney, CEO, BP; Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi, SVP of Technical Services, Saudi Aramco; Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO, Aker ASA

Reinventing Industrial Supply Chains Post-COVID Through Digital Innovation: 2020 has presented the world with a chance to rethink global supply chains. How do we seize the opportunity? Speakers: Sameer Kalra, President Marine Division, Alfa Laval; Victoria Van Camp, CTO, SKF

October 28: America's Industrial Transformation

The technology prowess of the United States and raw innovative capacity is unmatched, and its heavy-asset industries are taking steps to leverage technology at scale in order to jump-start digital transformations. What will it take to succeed, what role does technology play? Panel highlights:

America's Energy Transition in partnership with Axios: A live, virtual event, featuring in-depth 1:1 discussions with industry leaders and policymakers on the development of renewable energy in the US, how the coronavirus pandemic has affected energy patterns, and what's next for the US oil gas industry. This panel will be hosted by Axios energy and climate change reporter Amy Harder.

Industry Under Siege: A New Era of Industrial Cybersecurity: Sophisticated cybercriminals are setting their sights on industry. How can industrial companies digitalize operations while minimizing risk? Speakers: Ron Brash, Director of Cyber Security Insights, Verve Industrial Protection; Tomomi Aoyama, Head of Business Development UK, Nihon Cyber Defence

Navigating the Digital Transition to Renewable Energy Speakers: Ashtad Engineer, VP Digital Transformation, Adani; Astrid Skarheim Onsum, CEO, Aker Offshore Wind



October 29: Driving a Global Transformation from the Bottom Up

The domains and technologies behind the scenes are the real drivers of industrial transformation. The final day gives an insider's view into technology adoption, empowering users with data and domain-specific insights into subsurface and exploration, detection and warning, ocean data, sustainability, and more. Panel highlights:

Operationalize and Scale Models and Applications with Trusted Industrial Data: Data issues are still holding back digitalization initiatives. Experts from Forrester and Wintershall Dea explain how to break down barriers and generate meaningful ROI. Speakers: Patrick von Pattay, VP of Intelligent Operations, Wintershall DEA; Paul Miller, Principal Analyst, Forrester

Cleaning Up Our Act: Data-Driven Sustainability in Upstream Oil Gas: Reducing emissions has become the responsibility of every oil and gas company. BP explains how digitalization is powering its sustainable transformation. Speaker: Rob Kelly, Head of Upstream Digital, BP

Waves of Change: Using Data to Advance Ocean Sustainability: The oceans are under siege. In this session, leading ocean experts explain how industry can use data to turn the tide. Speakers: Craig McLean, Assistant Administrator of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Bjørn Tore Markussen, CEO at Center for the 4th Industrial Revolution for the Ocean

