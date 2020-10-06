Kore.ai Eyes Major Growth for Conversational AI in Asia-Pacific; Opens Office in Japan

ORLANDO, FL and TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Kore.ai, a market-leading Enterprise Conversational AI/Digital App Technology Platform and Virtual Assistant Solutions company, has announced the appointment of Sreeni Unnamatla as Executive Vice President, for leading the company's market expansion in Japan and Asia-Pacific.

Based out of Tokyo, Sreeni will head a team of experts to bring natural language-powered, Digital UX-rich Virtual Assistants built on Kore.ai's proprietary platform for enterprises in this region that are looking to implement this technology for creating next-generation customer and employee experiences and assistants.

"Adoption of artificial intelligence and natural language technologies has picked up momentum in Asia-Pacific in the past few years, warranting us to bring solutions specific to the requirements of enterprises in this region. There are a broad range of countries to cover here and a great variety of use cases for conversational interfaces that customers are demanding. To help clients realize their vision and drive scale and operational efficiency, we're trying to bring greater customization of language processing, multi-language support, support for dialects specific to a particular region, deeper sentiment analysis, and contextual awareness. In Sreeni, we've found the right pivot who can strategize and execute our roadmap on solutions and the platform, specific to the requirements of Japan and Asia-Pacific," said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru.

Sreeni brings 25 years of international business experience in various leadership roles steering enterprise B2B sales, partnerships and alliances and consulting at companies of various sizes like RPA leader Automation Anywhere, Wipro, SAP, and more, with an advantage of possessing a unique cultural sensitivity because of living in Japan over the last 25 years. Prior to joining Kore.ai, Sreeni was heading Automation Anywhere's business in Japan and Korea and other assignments in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are in the process of rapidly expanding our teams across various geographies. Our new strategic hire will form a new foundation around our Japan and Asia-Pacific business for years to come, and we will continue to look for opportunities like this to strengthen our industry leadership position," said Raj.

Kore.ai closed the last fiscal year, with over 150% growth. Global 2000 customers across multiple industries (comprising over 70 million users and 500 million annual conversation sessions) use Kore.ai's Conversational AI low-/no-code platform to deploy Omni-channel Virtual Assistants and Digital Apps for their customers, employees, and partners.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a market-leading Conversational AI and Digital App Technology Partner for Global 2000 companies. It provides Conversational AI and Digital UX-rich Virtual Assistants, designed specifically for enterprises, for a diverse range of use cases across industries for engaging customers, employees, and partners. Its end-to-end, comprehensive Virtual Assistant Platform serves as a secure foundation for enterprises to design, build, test, host, and deploy AI-rich virtual assistants across 30+ different Digital and Voice channels. Kore.ai also provides Enterprise Virtual Assistants, pre-trained and pre-built Virtual Assistants for Banking, HR, and IT HelpDesk. Kore.ai partners with top ISVs and global system integrators for helping companies meet their digital transformation needs.

Kore.ai has repeatedly won global analyst acclaim and has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's 'Intelligent Virtual Agents - Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020', GartnerMarket Guide 2019 for Conversational Platforms, Gartner Market Guide for Virtual Customer Assistants 2019, and IDC Innovators: Conversational AI Software Platforms 2018, among others. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

