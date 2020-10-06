Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-10-06 13:36 CEST -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on October 6, 2020 to list shares of AB Ignitis Grupe on the Baltic Main List on October 7, 2020 at the request of the Company after the report about fulfilment of conditions set by the Board of Nasdaq Vilnius was filed with the Board. Additional information: Issuer's full name AB Ignitis Grupe Orderbook short name IGN1L ISIN code LT0000115768 Nominal value of one security 22.33 EUR Number of listed securities 74 283 757 Orderbook ID 204204 ICB classification 6510 Utilities List Baltic Main List The Prospectus has been published in the English language together with its summary translated into Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian languages on the website of the Company www.ignitisgrupe.lt/ipo. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.