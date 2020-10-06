Mendix Is a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for the Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (Paul Vincent, Yefim Natis, Kimihiko Iijima, Saikat Ray, Jason Wong, Akash Jain, Adrian Leow, 30 September 2020). This marks the second consecutive Magic Quadrant report that has named Mendix a market Leader and positioned the company furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.

Gartner (1) states, "By 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity." The rapid acceptance of low-code application development in the enterprise is being driven by the fast-paced, high-volume demands of digital enterprises and the need for organizations to incorporate non-technical citizen developers into the application development process as part of overall digital transformation initiatives.

This news follows the company's successful Mendix World 2.0 virtual conference , which highlighted Mendix 9 , the world's first all-in-one low-code platform. The event, along with the company's ongoing expansion into new domains and disciplines, reaffirms Mendix's leadership position as the most comprehensive low-code development platform for the enterprise.

"Mendix has consistently demonstrated that low-code has a place at the heart of enterprise application development and is capable of both tackling the most complex enterprise digitalization challenges and empowering citizen developers to create their own domain-specific solutions," said Mendix CEO Derek Roos. "We are thrilled that Gartner recognizes the market for enterprise low-code application platforms, and we are very proud to once again be recognized as a Leader."

The Right Solution for the Enterprise Digital Roadmap

The Mendix 9 all-in-one platform is a natural evolution of the company's strategy to push abstraction and automation into new domains and disciplines, including data integration and workflow, and to continually improve multi-channel user experiences. Mendix 9 empowers makers to solve new types of problems, eliminates repetitive complexity, and supports developers of any and every skillset. Alongside the new release, Mendix is rolling out a curated collection of pre-packaged, industry-specific offerings that will allow customers to quickly customize solutions for their specific vertical.

Mendix drastically expands the universe of professionals who can use the platform and also extends the problem space that professionals can work within to resolve issues on their own while being governed by appropriate IT guardrails. The cloud-native Mendix Platform includes several key features that further reduce complexity and add speed to software development, including:

Mendix Data Hub : Data Hub eliminates the complexities of data integration and transforms how both professional and citizen low-code developers across the enterprise discover, understand, use, and govern data for application development, data analysis and other activities.

: Data Hub eliminates the complexities of data integration and transforms how both professional and citizen low-code developers across the enterprise discover, understand, use, and govern data for application development, data analysis and other activities. Mendix Assist Performance Optimizer : A new capability within Mendix Assist, the platform's AI-augmented development service uniquely combines static analysis of models with a dynamic runtime profiler to proactively spot performance issues. It also offers full integration with the development IDEs, offering recommendations or, with more advanced assistance, refactoring to fix an anti-pattern or implement a best practice.

: A new capability within Mendix Assist, the platform's AI-augmented development service uniquely combines static analysis of models with a dynamic runtime profiler to proactively spot performance issues. It also offers full integration with the development IDEs, offering recommendations or, with more advanced assistance, refactoring to fix an anti-pattern or implement a best practice. Mendix Workflow Editor : A human workflow modeler and engine that models and executes business processes from simple to complex, it incorporates an out-of-the-box yet extensible UI for end users. Workflow Editor has its own domain-specific language (DSL) that is available in both Mendix Studio and Studio Pro.

: A human workflow modeler and engine that models and executes business processes from simple to complex, it incorporates an out-of-the-box yet extensible UI for end users. Workflow Editor has its own domain-specific language (DSL) that is available in both Mendix Studio and Studio Pro. Flexible Cloud Deployment Capabilities : Leveraging an easy-to-use and highly flexible cloud deployment model, Mendix's multi-cloud offering provides a fully integrated simple-click deployment to Mendix Cloud, SAP Cloud or any virtual private cloud via its Kubernetes operator.

: Leveraging an easy-to-use and highly flexible cloud deployment model, Mendix's multi-cloud offering provides a fully integrated simple-click deployment to Mendix Cloud, SAP Cloud or any virtual private cloud via its Kubernetes operator. Dual Integrated Development Environments (IDEs): Mendix Studio and Studio Pro IDEs can operate as part of a single, sharable platform, decoupling the developer experience from platform services through domain-specific languages, enabling enterprises to continually access new capabilities as they are available, without increasing system complexity.

Rapid Customer Solutions

Mendix customers agree that the company's development platform delivers fast results. Trane Technologies leveraged a low-code approach that integrates the efforts of its citizen developers with a deep knowledge of their particular line of business.

"It didn't matter that we were previously a .NET-focused IT team. Implementing the Mendix platform in our enterprise as a disruptor came as advertised and quickly became the most sought-after technology within IT and the business at large," said Trane Technology's Director of Integration Architecture Miroslav Samoylenko, Ph.D. "Mendix not only accelerated our IT development with robust rapid application development tools, but they became a true strategic partner as we expanded access to citizen developers throughout the other business units."

A complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant report is available here.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Mendix Platform

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and pricing and availability .

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic - all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance - in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's "Go Make It" platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

