GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Sells First SekurSafe Licenses to Pakistan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that it has sold the first licenses of its SekurSafe, GlobeX's Swiss hosted secure document management, secure email, password manager and business collaboration cloud suite. The licenses were sold by GlobeX's distributor in Pakistan, Citadel Technology Solution Pvt. Ltd. ("CTS").

CTS has informed GlobeX that it has received full payment for 200 yearly licenses valued at USD 17,600 (Approx. CAD 23,400) per year, and will proceed with payment to GlobeX shortly in order to release license keys. Additionally, CTS is in the process of closing a deal for 1,800 SekurSafe licenses, worth USD 158,400 (Approx. 210,600) per year. The 1,800 licenses are expected to close by the end of January 2021. CTS also expects to sell at least 3,000 additional SekurSafe licenses in 2021.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are happy to bring our Swiss hosted security and privacy solutions to Pakistan and start to see the fruits of our distribution efforts worldwide. GlobeX has distribution agreements in more than 35 countries and we expect sales in most of these countries to start coming in from now on as COVID-19 unwinds in the next 18 months and economies are picking up the pace. Cybersecurity is a plague that is affecting the world and shows no sign of abatement. Whether you are an SME, an Enterprise or a government organization, you need protection from email cyber-attacks, and data theft. Our strength in using proprietary technology, Swiss privacy laws and no third-party platform such as AWS, MS cloud or Google cloud, puts us in a unique position to provide true privacy and security."

SekurSafe is GlobeX's Swiss hosted secure document management, secure email, password manager and collaboration cloud suite all in one.

SekurSafe includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving. SekurMail has a proprietary anti-phishing and anti BEC attack security and privacy feature called SekurSend. SekurSend lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have SekurSafe or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves SekurSafe' s encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply, without the recipient having to register for a SekurSafe account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Using the SekurSend feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also guarantees to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

