Dienstag, 06.10.2020
Ticktack, ticktack, Kursgewinne…! Endet bald der Countdown zu mindestens zwei "Kursbomben"?
Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at Zooming with LD

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Crexendo is scheduled to present virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Oct 12 at 11:00 AM ET. Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Investors may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_81RF5Ts0QVqJHg7SpxekjA

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those with any questions, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609236/Crexendo-to-Present-at-Zooming-with-LD

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
