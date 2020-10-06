Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Loyalty Integration With Treez

Integration Enables Expanded Growth Opportunities

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading technology company within the cannabis industry, and Treez, an enterprise-grade business management platform with a leading point-of-sale (POS) solution for dispensaries and delivery companies, announced today an integration that enables automated loyalty sign-ups and transaction data synchronization. Retail cannabis businesses that use both Leafbuyer Loyalty, the Company's texting and loyalty platform, and Treez will now have access to several new features.

"Treez is a highly-regarded POS leader known for its industry-altering innovations, so we are thrilled to integrate with their platform," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "This integration enables remote loyalty sign-ups which will allow our joint clients to rapidly grow their customer lists. This advancement will also empower Leafbuyer to further expand into markets where Treez is a dominant player."

"We are excited to integrate with the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty application," stated John Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Treez. "The robust Treez platform is strengthened by our connections with other technology providers, and our integration with Leafbuyer will help us provide new services to our retail clients."

The integration is notable for enabling remote automated loyalty sign-ups using the Leafbuyer Loyalty web app. Leafbuyer Loyalty clients who use Treez will be able to quickly register customers into their loyalty program without relying on physical tablets. As soon as a customer registers in the Treez platform, he or she will receive a text inviting them to complete their registration on the Leafbuyer Loyalty web app. This feature will help dispensaries and deliveries quickly sign up customers and acquire valuable data.

Leafbuyer Loyalty can also automatically pull sales data from Treez, syncing customers' purchase data with their loyalty profiles. Loyalty systems generally operate on a points-per-visit or points-per-spend basis. While the latter is most effective, it is typically time-intensive and prone to user error. With this integration, dispensaries and deliveries can seamlessly run a points-per-spend loyalty program with no extra effort required. Once a customer makes a purchase, the purchase details are linked with the Leafbuyer Loyalty account.

Shared clients can also access the Leafbuyer Loyalty "wallet" feature. One of the Company's key recent developments has been custom web apps which show transaction history and current loyalty points via a digital wallet and also include a messaging center. The new integration enables Leafbuyer Loyalty to pull exact purchase information, giving the wallet a more robust and detailed purchase history.

"We will roll out these new features to all shared clients of Treez and Leafbuyer Loyalty immediately, and we look forward to using the integration to secure new clients," continued Rossner.

About Treez

Treez is an enterprise, business management platform, serving the entire cannabis vertical from farmers to brands and retailers with our Point of Sale, Grow, Brand, and Data software solutions. Our fully integrated software ecosystem is at the epicenter of the most complex and demanding legal cannabis market in the nation and specializes in operationalizing the demands of the modern cannabis supply chain.

To learn more about Treez, visit Treez.io

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group. Learn more at Tech.Leafbuyer.com.

To learn more about Leafbuyer, visit Tech.Leafbuyer.com.

