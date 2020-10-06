Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) to Announce Q1 Interim Financial Statement Pre-Market Wednesday October 7, 2020

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced OPTEC will post the Interim financial statement for the period ending September 30, 2020 (Q-1 for the company's fiscal year) pre-market on Wednesday October 7th.

The company's accountants advised OPTEC management the unaudited interim statements will be completed today and available for publication pre-market Wednesday October 7, 2020.

OPTEC CEO, Roger Pawson commented the company is posting interim financials ahead of the November 15th deadline to allow shareholders and investors the opportunity to determine for themselves the Company's operations and status during the Q-1 period.

Mr. Pawson stated, "I believe we are turning a page with the release of the company's announcement of the Q1 financials, and are very pleased to be sharing these interim numbers with our shareholders tomorrow morning ahead of market open. OPTEC as a company will be providing the accurate information shareholders will need to review the financial statement and make decisions based on published facts. OPTEC will be filing the full Q-1 quarterly report on or before by the scheduled due date with OTC Markets".

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

