UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced that Renzo Taal has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA, effective October 1. Taal joins UiPath from Salesforce, where he held several international roles and most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asia.

A recognized leader in the European and international business arena, Taal brings to UiPath more than 20 years' experience in leadership and senior management roles in the technology industry. With a track record in leading sales, go-to-market operations, and developing new markets to drive substantial growth, Management Team has named him as one of most influential young business leaders in the region.

"Hyperautomation has become a priority for companies worldwide as they look to transform themselves into modern digital enterprises," said UiPath Chief Revenue Officer Thomas Hansen. "The best leaders and top talent want to work for companies like UiPath, where they can chart the future. We are thrilled to have Renzo join our team, serve our customers, and lead our EMEA region to new heights as we accelerate our leadership position as the partner of choice for C-suite leaders driving digital transformation."

"It's an incredible opportunity to join UiPath during this phase of growth and development and to help the company meet the significant demand for its end-to-end hyperautomation platform," said Taal. "UiPath offers the exact blend of platform capabilities that customers are demanding of their trusted partners as they grapple with digitally transforming their businesses to navigate the 'new normal'."

Taal continued: "It's a privilege to join UiPath and have the opportunity to lead the EMEA business, where I see incredible transformation happening as companies are catching up to new business models."

Taal first joined Salesforce in February 2014 where he led growth and success in Northern Europe. Prior to his roles at Salesforce, he was Senior Vice President at Philips Lighting EMEA.

Before Philips, Taal was based in Austin, Texas at Dell where he was part of the Dell Worldwide Public and Large Enterprise division and a member of the global executive team. Earlier in his career at Dell, Renzo managed the Dell site in Amsterdam and the Dell Services and Marketing business for China, Hong Kong, and North Asia.

He holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from the Erasmus University, Rotterdam School of Management. He studied at Harvard Business School and worked as a strategy consultant for the finance and fast-moving consumer goods industry prior to joining Dell.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people.?Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a?2020 CNBC Disruptor 50?company,?UiPath?was recognized as?the fastest growing technology company in?the Americas according to?FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies?2020?and named the top company on?Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500,?a ranking of the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America.

