GoooGreen Inc.: GoooGreen Announces Its Newly Acquired Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Enlists Handpicked Team of Renowned Sports' Handicappers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO), a Nevada corporation through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. founded by Wayne Allen Root, which provides sports betting enthusiasts with the highest quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announces its team of handicappers.

The company has enlisted a well-known team of handicappers. Joining "The King of Vegas" and "America's Oddsmaker" Wayne Allyn Root are:

Big Al McMordie - Over the past 26 years, Al has garnered 42 #1 awards for football, won the 2007 World Series of Sports Handicapping, and has won the most prestigious handicapping event in Las Vegas… The Stardust Invitational.

Hollis "Harvard" Barnhart - This internationally recognized handicapper has helped sports bettors make unprecedented returns for over 30-years. Known as the Dean of Vegas Sports Betting, Barnhart utilizes proprietary research, advanced analytics and algorithms to reach sports betting guru status.

Larry Ness - This Vegas legend is entering his 37th year atop the sports handicapping world. He hosts the longest running pre-game handicapping show on TV (USA Network).

Paul "Chip" Chipper - A nationally syndicated radio host with over 250 appearances on CNN, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and USA Today, Chip lets his records speak for themself.

Rocky Atkinson - Rocky takes a different approach for each sport he handicaps and believes in long-term profit over short-term rewards. Rocky holds several #1 finishes and places consistently in the top 10. His most memorable streak was calling 17 consecutive NBA wins.

A.J. Penny - A professional handicapper since the early 80s, AJ has been beating the sportsbooks long before he turned pro. AJ currently sits on top of several contested handicapping leaderboards and holds a 62% win rate in NCAA football and a 57% win rate for the NFL.

Jim Feist - Jim has been a leader in the business and sports handicapping world for five decades. Beginning in the '70s Jim launched National Sports Services, utilizing the first telephone line services and Sports Tracker, the former publisher of the Official Nevada Rotation. He also hosted and produced "ProLine", the longest running sports handicapping show in America. Jim has won numerous handicapping contests, including the Stardust Championship "Winner Takes All" and twice won first place in the Philadelphia Inquirer's Handicapping Contest. Jim has served as a professional consultant to the New York State Lottery and appeared on television programs ranging from ESPN's "Inside Football" and "Sports Center" to CNN's "Crossfire."

Chip Chirimbes - Chip is the Las Vegas Hilton Handicapping Champion and has been in the Sports Handicapping, TV and radio industry since 1978 when he created "The A-Play Sports Handicapping Show" live from New York City. Chip made over 300 appearances on CNN/SI (Sports Illustrated) from 1995-2001 as their Las Vegas expert. Chip is a NYU graduate with a master's degree in health science and was educated at the University of Kyoto in Japan.

Since the VegasWINNERS Inc. business model is built on the growth of online gaming and the legalization of sports gambling across the US and globe, an experienced successful team of sports handicappers are a must.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Never before has any sports gaming information network assembled a who's who of the world's most premier handicappers under one roof. Our consumers will have access to the greatest group of consistent winners imaginable."

Wagering on sports, including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC, PGA, Soccer and NASCAR, as well as college sports (primarily football and basketball) are national past-times for millions of sports enthusiasts. Historically, betting on sports was only legal in the State of Nevada and/or bets between friends, and those willing to bet illegally. In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision allowing States to legalize sports betting has changed everything, creating tremendous opportunity. Twenty-two states plus Washington DC. have already legalized wagering on sports and, all but five states have legislation pending to allow it.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling.

