When COVID-19 struck and physical stores were forced to close their doors, consumers around the world headed online in droves. Many retailers were caught off guard and unable to manage the spike in demand. Lindex, one of Europe's leading fashion chains, wasn't among them. Using solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), the company was able to quickly scale its resources and continue to deliver a world-class digital shopping experience that has kept customers satisfied and business humming.

"The global pandemic is accelerating the shift toward online commerce that has long been underway, and retailers must adapt to the change," said Florian Westerdahl, Chief Technology Officer, Lindex. "With Citrix, we can provide a secure, reliable digital experience that engages our customers and maintain the agility and resiliency needed to move our business forward in these challenging and uncertain times."

A New Look

Shopping for clothing requires a personal touch, and Lindex has built a robust online storefront to provide it. As an increasing number of consumers began to visit its virtual location, the company realized it would need to upgrade its infrastructure to accommodate them.

"We were eager to launch new services that would allow our customers to quickly find and buy the items they need and want," Westerdahl said. And the company tapped into cutting-edge technology to do it.

An Agile Approach

Together with Citrix partner Xenit AB, Lindex built an agile microservice architecture in a container-based environment with Citrix ADC a top Kubernetes.

A comprehensive application delivery and load balancing solution for monolithic and microservices-based applications, Citrix ADC is designed to provide a high-quality digital enterprise experience for web, traditional, and cloud-native applications regardless of where they are hosted. The solution can be deployed on-premises and across all cloud types and cloud-native platforms and enables companies to deliver a better user experience, on any device-anywhere.

Game-Changing Results

In using it, Lindex has been able to do just this. "New services that enhance the user experience can be easily distributed, and the system can be automatically scaled to meet fluctuations in demand, which has led to much faster response times," Westerdahl said.

The Future of Retail Delivered Today

And Lindex is leveraging this agility to prepare for the future of retail and deliver it today. "We are not just powering a website," Westerdahl said. "We are building a common platform to be able to digitize all our channels and deliver new services and applications that delight our customers and fuel growth."

