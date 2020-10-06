IKOULA one of the leaders in IaaS sector, specialized into dedicated servers, outsourcing and Cloud Computing strenghtens its presence in Europe, by offering its professional solutions to Romanian and Portuguese companies, through dedicated websites.

After opening a subsidiary in the Netherlands, then in Spain, offering its services and products in two new European countries is definitely the logical continuation of IKOULA's international business development, and testifies to its willingness to work in favor of a competitive, open, interoperable and responsible European IT ecosystem.

This European expansion did not happen by chance, " explains Jules-Henri Gavetti, President and co-founder of IKOULA. Choosing Portugal allows us to strengthen our presence in the Iberian Peninsula, and thus gives us the necessary anchor for a potential future deployment in Latin America. For Romania, in addition to echoing family roots, our arrival on this market with strong growth potential opens the doors to Eastern European markets for us, and allows us to support all our customers as closely as possible to their end customers.

With more than 20 years of experience, IKOULA has over the years been able to create complete and efficient professional offers and infrastructures, adapted to all types of companies, regardless of the sector, whether it is TPE, SMEs or large accounts.

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA has its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries, in Spain and in the Netherlands. Because people are part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and provides them with teams of experts available 24/7, to advise and support them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are also multilingual, in order to respond to the internationalization issues of all of its customers, located in more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005686/en/

Contacts:

Press

Laurane VASSOR ARCARO Communication Director

lvassorarcaro@ikoula.com +33 1 84 01 02 69

Lucas FOURRÉ Communication Officer

lfourre@ikoula.com +33 1 84 01 02 59