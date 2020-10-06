Affluence Corporation Strengthens Management Team, Appoints Rohan Chanmugam, John McElligott, and Peter Cummings to Lead Affluence Global

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Edge Cloud, Internet of Things and 5G enhancing technologies, announced today the appointment of Rohan Chanmugam as CEO of Affluence Global, John McElligott as COO and Peter Cummings as CFO .

"With the recent acquisition of OneMind Technologies SL, a smart city applications solution builder, and two pending acquisitions in the edge computing and nano-cloud markets it is imperative that we create a management infrastructure capable of providing the leadership required to realize our anticipated growth," said James E. Honan, Jr. Affluence's CEO. "In Rohan, John and Peter we get over 90 years of collective experience having worked with world class telecom and technology companies. We are very fortunate that these exceptional individuals see the potential in Affluence and are taking on significant roles to fulfill the growth potential of the business," said Honan.

Rohan Chanmugam is a member of the Affluence Board of Directors and will take on the additional role of CEO Global. He is also Chairman of Clevercoms Ltd. a management consultancy advising the telecoms, media, and technology (TMT) sector and has over 30 years of experience in the industry. In addition to founding Clevercoms, he was a Senior Vice President at Equant (Orange Business Services), Managing Director BT A&M, Strategic Advisor to the CEO of COLT Telecom, and Non-Executive Director of Host Europe Corporation. "I am very excited to be leading Affluence Global. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities offered by our smart city and edge computing solutions. Edge computing will have a significant impact on areas such as IOT, 5G, AI, and robotics. These will impact all sectors of industry," said Chanmugam.

John McElligott brings a wealth of M&A, IPO, and operational experience to the Affluence Global team. "John has a track record of success in both public and private companies. With our acquisition of OneMind Technologies and the impending acquisition of the edge solutions business I can think of no one better than John to help Rohan lead on these companies," said Honan. Mr. McElligott has over 30 years of experience in roles with Duke Energy and BT. "I am delighted to be involved in Affluence and share the long-term vision to build a world leading business which brings together edge cloud enhancing technology for the next generation of communication," said McElligott.

Peter Cummings brings over 30 years of international finance expertise to his position as CFO Affluence Global. "Peter has IPO and M&A experience to go with a solid financial management background. He has held Senior positions at BT and Orange Business Services. His recent roles include working on the roll out of both the fiber optic and 4G networks at Vodafone UK and on the major IT infrastructure savings program at HMRC," said Honan. "Our unique smart city IoT solution builder and edge computing business give us a strong position in the market. I am excited with the long-term potential for Affluence," said Cummings.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit that brings together technology for the next generation of internet.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

