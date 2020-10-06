In-Situ Expands Water and Wastewater Business with Acquisition of Partech

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired Partech (Electronics) Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer of drinking water and wastewater measurement equipment. The acquisition will enhance the capabilities of both companies to develop high-quality monitoring equipment and further enable their ability to provide outstanding service to an international customer base.

For more than 40 years, In-Situ has been a leader in the design and manufacture of superior environmental water monitoring equipment and software. In recent years, with the acquisition of ChemScan Inc., a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of automatic chemical analysis systems, and Mace, an Australia-based flow-meter manufacturer, In-Situ has also built a presence in the drinking water and wastewater markets. The addition of Partech further improves the company's ability to expand its product portfolio and extend its reach into the global process market.

Founded in 1964, Partech is located in Cornwall, UK. Since its inception the company has designed measurement equipment for drinking water and wastewater, specializing in monitoring for turbidity, suspended solids, pH and sludge blanket interface detection. As an In-Situ brand, Partech will be able to leverage the resources of a larger company to better serve its customers.

"We're thrilled to combine forces with the Partech team," says In-Situ CEO John Pawlikowski. "They've been a valued OEM partner for years, and we share values centered around providing phenomenal customer service and developing innovative instrumentation and software that's both reliable and easy to use. With Partech we will expand our already outstanding UK team, our product range and our service capabilities."

Partech Joint Managing Director Angus Fosten says the companies' combined strength will have an impact in a competitive landscape. "By building on our existing relationship with this acquisition, we're able to combine our experience and do more for our customers in the UK and around the world," he says.

"It's exciting to consider the advantages of blending Partech technologies with In-Situ's capabilities in data management and product and software development," adds Partech Joint Managing Director Roger Henderson.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Partech will operate under its own name as an In-Situ brand. The company will continue to manufacture its full line of sensors and analyzers for municipal wastewater, drinking water and industrial water treatment applications and provide extraordinary customer support.