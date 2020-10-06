Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold has always been one of the world's most precious and coveted metals. Rarity is the primary reason for its value but sometimes even more so, it is and will continue to be a 'safe haven' in times of global crisis. Investors' fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it's uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises. Renowned investor Warren Buffett once famously said: "Gold is a way of going long on fear" and that still applies to today's markets. An article from CNBC said that It is in such times of uncertainty that gold is touted as a "safe haven" for those looking for shelter from more traditionally volatile investments, like stocks. But other observers also see gold stocks as a good place to be. The article said: ""Compared to an investment in stocks, where even the biggest blue chip companies can (and have) failed, an investment in gold often seems less risky," said Adam Vettese, market analyst at investment platform eToro. Global head of Asset Allocation at investment group Invesco Paul Jackson said: "gold over a long period of time tends to hold its value in real terms" so can be considered as a "refuge" against this risk. Active stocks in the mining markets this week include QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX-V: QMC) (OTCPK: QMCQF), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) (TSX: NDM), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) (TSX: AGI), New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) (TSX: NGD)

The CNBC article said that gold's physical properties have meant it has long been considered a reliable store of value. It is widely available enough to trade but is in finite supply, so is rare enough to be considered valuable and unlike some metals it is not corrosive, making it durable. The article continued: "Gold has… (recently) regained its popularity, with the price climbing back up to its highest point in nearly 7 years … A shorter supply of the precious metal has also bolstered its price, pointed out Sheridan Admans, investment manager at U.K. stockbroker, The Share Centre. Buying shares of the companies mining gold was another way to invest. Jackson said this could act as a "leveraged play" on gold, as if its price goes up, the profits of the mining company go up even more, potentially boosting returns.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: QMC) (OTCPK: QMCQF) BREAKING NEWS:QMC Work Program Update Rocky Lake Gold-Copper-Zinc Project - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., ("QMC" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce an update on its Rocky Lake volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") property.

Highlights:

District scale project with similar geology to the nearby Lalor (27Mt) and 777 (22Mt) mines

Previous drilling on Rocky Lake Property intersected significant VMS mineralization

Previous QMC drilling returned 10m of 0.48% copper (including 0.80% over 1m )

The Rocky Lake VMS discovery within the company's Namew Lake Project was discovered by HudBay Minerals Inc. ("HBM") in 1987 through an airborne survey. This survey identified a 5km long conductor and was followed up with ground EM surveys that outlined a 1,500m conductor. Historic HBM drilling on the property intersected 10.3m of mineralization grading 0.38% Cu (including 4.3m @ 0.67% Cu). This intersection included high-grade sections (up to 3.0% Cu across 0.3m). Subsequent EM surveys, commissioned by QMC, suggest that some of the strongest portions of the HBM electromagnetic anomaly have yet to be tested. On re-interpretation of the HBM drilling, the data suggest that the HBM drill program was carried out on the footwall side of a potential mineralized body, thereby missing the main target. Copper mineralization intersected in the HBM drilling is present as stringers which is currently interpreted as representing footwall stringer mineralization adding credence to the interpretation that the main massive sulphide mineralized body may well have been missed.

Additional geophysical surveys undertaken for QMC over the conductor and subsequent detailed re-interpretation of data suggest the conductor is seated at a depth of 200m and is at least 1,000m long. QMC believes that its recent drilling confirmed the top of the conductor as two drill holes (RL 12-5 and RL 11-2) intersected significant visible chalcopyrite mineralization. Drill hole RL 12-5 cut a 10m thick, semi-massive sulphide intersection grading 0.48% Cu (including 0.80% Cu over 1m). Drill hole RL 11-2 was terminated in massive sulphide at a vertical depth of 193 metres. Assays returned grades of 0.26% copper over a 0.3m wide, semi-massive sulphide intersection which contained approximately 20% iron sulphides. The company anticipates that proposed additional deeper and step-out drilling along the conductor could expand the mineralized section and develop a larger zone of significant VMS mineralization.

The company's Namew Lake Project covers over 55,000 acres and is contiguous to the western side of Hudbay Minerals' (HBM-TSX) Namew Lake Mine which has produced 2.57 million tonnes of copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum. The Namew Lake Project is also in the vicinity of the currently producing 777 and Lalor mines, in addition to being proximal to the past-producing Reed Lake Mine. In addition to being in close proximity to these other deposits, the company's district sized Namew Lake Project displays similar underlying geology to the aforementioned mines.Read this release for the QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. news at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-qmc/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) (TSX: NDM) has recently issued a Technical Report on Alaska's Pebble Project, including a revised mineral resource estimate announced in August (see Northern Dynasty August 20, 2020 news release) that establishes Pebble as the single most significant source of Rhenium in the world.

The '2020 Technical Report on the Pebble Project, Southwest Alaska, USA' dated September 30, 2020 can be accessed on www.sedar.com. According to the updated mineral resource estimate, at a 0.30% copper-equivalent cutoff, the Pebble deposit contains: 2.6 million kg of Rhenium, 57 billion pounds of copper, 71 million ounces of gold, 3.4 billion pounds of molybdenum and 345 million ounces of silver within the 6.5 billion tonnes in the combined Measured and Indicated categories at a grade of 0.40% copper, 0.34 g/t gold, 240 ppm molybdenum, 1.7 g/t silver and 0.41 ppm rhenium; and 1.6 million kg of Rhenium, 25 billion pounds of copper, 36 million ounces of gold, 2.2 billion pounds of molybdenum and 170 million ounces of silver within the 4.5 billion tonnes in the Inferred category at a grade of 0.25% copper, 0.25 g/t gold, 226 ppm molybdenum, 1.2 g/t silver and 0.36 ppm rhenium.

Greece has approved a technical study for test drilling by Canada'sEldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) (TSX: ELD) at one of its mine fields, the energy ministry said on Monday.Vancouver-based miner Eldorado has operating mines and development projects in northern Greece.

The study involves some 59 drills to further explore potential deposits at Eldorado's Mavres Petres site in northern Greece, aiming at prolonging the mine's lifespan, the ministry said in a statement.Greece has been in talks with Eldorado on a revised investment plan to secure higher royalties from mining development projects and new jobs.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) recently reported new results from surface exploration drilling at the Island Gold Mine, further extending high-grade gold mineralization down-plunge in Island East. All reported drill widths are true width of the mineralized zones, unless otherwise stated.

"These new high-grade results over much greater widths include the best surface exploration hole ever drilled at Island Gold and further extend mineralization from one of the highest grade portions of the ore body. They not only demonstrate the significant potential for additional growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources but further validate our decision to install a shaft as part of the Phase III Expansion," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) (TSX: NGD) recently reported that it has closed the previously announced sale of the Blackwater Project (the "Transaction") to Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis") for consideration comprised of: Total cash consideration of $190 million comprised of an initial cash payment of $140 million and $50 million in cash payable on August 21, 2021; A gold stream on 8% of gold produced from the Blackwater Project, reducing to 4% of gold production once approximately 280,000 ounces of gold have been delivered to New Gold. The stream is subject to a transfer price equal to 35% of the spot gold price; and 7,407,407 Artemis common shares having a current aggregate value of $34.4 million based on the closing price of the Artemis common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 21, 2020.

"The divestment of the Blackwater Project completes another key transaction for New Gold that allows us to retain exposure to Blackwater through the gold stream and our equity position in Artemis. We believe that Artemis is the best positioned team to advance the project for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the host communities and partners. We look forward to participating in the future success of Blackwater and wish the team well." stated Renaud Adams, CEO. "This transaction, along with the US$300 million partnership with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan as well as the recent restructuring of our balance sheet through the US$400 million bond offering that funded the redemption of the 2022 senior notes provides us with additional liquidity and financial flexibility as we transition to the next phase of our growth plan."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757