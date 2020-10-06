Strattner Financial Group: Strattners Engages Independent Business Valuation Firm To Evaluate Strategic Group Value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Strattner Group Corp. (OTC PINK:SCNG) also known as Strattners signs engagement letter with an independent business valuation firm to provide a Certified Business Valuation.

The analysis will be conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Statement on Standards for Valuation Services and the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts' (NACVA) Professional Standards for a Valuation Engagement. The estimate of value that results from a valuation engagement is expressed as a conclusion of value. The engagement will use strategic value as the standard of value.

Strattner Group Corp. CEO, Timo Strattner says that "we are entering a very exciting phase in our development. This valuation is an important step towards building shareholder value and thus build a valuation based on the strategic value of Strattner Group."

About Strattners

Strattner Group Corp. also known as Strattners is a publicly traded small-cap conglomerate and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

