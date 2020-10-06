COVID-19 impacts shopping behaviors, but top 10 days expected to account for over a third of holiday traffic

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, released the annual ShopperTrak list of the top busiest shopper traffic days for the 2020 holiday season. In the U.S., Black Friday (November 27), Super Saturday (December 19) and the day after Christmas (December 26) are expected to be the first, second and third busiest shopping days, respectively.

The full list of predicted busiest shopping days in the U.S. is as follows:

Friday, November 27 Black Friday Saturday, December 19 Super Saturday Saturday, December 26 Day after Christmas, aka "Boxing Day," in some global regions Wednesday, December 23 Wednesday before Christmas Saturday, December 12 Second Saturday in December Monday, December 21 Monday before Christmas Saturday, November 28 Saturday after Thanksgiving Tuesday, December 22 Tuesday before Christmas Saturday, December 5 First Saturday in December Sunday, December 20 Sunday before Christmas

The predicted top busiest shopping days in Canada include:

Saturday, December 26 Boxing Day Friday, November 27 Black Friday Saturday, November 28 Saturday after Thanksgiving Saturday, December 19 Super Saturday Wednesday, December 23 Wednesday before Christmas

"While COVID-19 is reshaping the way U.S. consumers are currently shopping and will shop for the 2020 holiday season, retailers should remain optimistic," said Bjoern Petersen, president at Sensormatic Solutions. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've noticed a shift toward weekday shopping as consumers take advantage of the new remote work reality while also consciously avoiding the historically-large weekend crowds. We expect this trend to continue into the holiday season. U.S. consumers continue to be more purposeful in their shopping journeys, so retailers need to make sure they capitalize on every in-store visit."

Sensormatic Solutions expects in-store traffic for the six weeks of the season to be down between -22% and -25% year-over-year. The 10 busiest days in 2020, will account for 34.2% of all holiday traffic as compared to 46.5% in 2019. As a result, the typical holiday traffic peaks will flatten, with more days sharing importance throughout the season.

"The outlook for this year's holiday season remains positive, considering traffic was down as low as -82% in April and has since improved to -25.7% for week ending September 19," said Petersen. "Now is the time for retailers to strengthen their buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup services, which are expected to grow in popularity this year. It's also crucial to provide a safe in-store environment where shoppers feel comfortable through offerings such as contactless checkout and real-time occupancy monitoring to adhere with social distancing guidelines."

To learn how Sensormatic Solutions is supporting the retail industry's COVID-19 needs this holiday season, click here. For more Sensormatic Solutions' holiday insights, follow along on Twitter, using SensormaticHolidays2020.

