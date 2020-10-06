As a Premium Partner of the Book Fair, CCC Continues to Spotlight Innovation in Global Publishing

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, has once again partnered with The Frankfurt Book Fair to spotlight innovation in global publishing.

"As the Frankfurt Book Fair is virtual this year, we are adapting our programming to resonate with audiences worldwide, celebrating the innovative solutions being developed by the publishing industry," said Michael Healy, Executive Director, International Relations, CCC. "We look forward to engaging in valuable discussions on key issues and fully supporting the Book Fair's 2020 motto Signals of Hope: New Perspectives for a Stronger Future."

As part of its partnership with the Book Fair, CCC will host interactive panel discussions and presentations by industry experts, including:

COVID-19, Copyright and the Creative Economy

Tuesday, 13 October, 11:00am 11:30am, EDT, 17:00 CEST

The global pandemic has dramatically accelerated the shift to digital media across the globe. In the virtual environment where distance is now immaterial, humanity has both converged and been scattered. The essential work of publishing sharing knowledge and enabling expressions has never been more important.

Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President, International Publisher Association; Founder and CEO, Kalimat Publishing Group

Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC

Fathima Dada, Managing Director of Oxford Education, OUP

Michael Healy, Executive Director, International Relations, CCC

Where Publishing and the Pandemic Meet

Thursday, 15 October, 11:00am 12:00pm EDT; 17:00 18:00 CEST

When CCC invited senior policy makers, scholarly and society publishers, funders, institutions and researchers to meet in London last year, participants explored how best to advance scholarly research and improve the scientific publishing ecosystem. And while market disruptions, expected and unexpected, are always a factor in scientific publishing, the COVID-19 pandemic quickly became the catalyst to accelerate the industry's pursuit of open science, business model evolution, and digital transformation. Panelists will share data about the coronavirus disruption to STEM publishing across key points in the ecosystem how it drives their investments, influences their Transformative Agreement deals, and shapes the innovations they hope to bring to market. Attendees will learn how stakeholders have stepped up to meet the rigorous expectations of researchers worldwide in 2020.

Tony Alves, Director, Product Management, Aries Systems

Rachel Burley, President, Research Square

Tatiana Khayrullina, Director, Lead Analyst, Scientific and Technical Solutions, Outsell, Inc.

Andrew Popper, Global Products Marketing, IEEE

Jennifer Goodrich, Director, Product Management, Publisher Solutions, CCC

Christopher Kenneally, Director, Content, CCC

From interactive panel discussions to presentations by industry experts, CCC facilitates the most current conversations and industry content. Last week, CCC produced a virtual Town Hall featuring publishing leaders and education solutions providers who shared their lesson plans for digital transformation in a COVID-19 world. CCC also recently hosted virtual Town Halls on 'Thinking Beyond the Crisis: Building Digital Resiliency' and 'Transformative Agreements: How Innovation is Answering the Open Access Challenge.'

