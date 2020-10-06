The company delivers a transparent source of relevant, motivated patients for clinical trial recruitment, powered by scalable real-world data

Trialbee, a leading global technology provider for patient matching and engagement in clinical trials, today announced that the company is providing patient recruitment services to promote patient diversity for vaccine trials funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. The clinical trials, sponsored by global pharmaceutical companies, are investigating the safety and efficacy of leading vaccine candidates against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The need for diversity in clinical trials is more apparent and needed than ever to ensure that the people most at risk of contracting COVID-19 are represented, including ethnic minorities, socioeconomically disadvantaged groups, and individuals working in specific fields," said Lollo Eriksson, CEO of Trialbee. "Our recent engagements reflect how Trialbee is helping research communities to accelerate and predictably deliver high-quality recruitment for ongoing vaccine trials."

Trialbee connects and expands the pool of potential clinical trial participants, then narrows down the cohort to only the most relevant candidates matching the requirement of the protocol. Using unprecedented global access to real-world data (RWD) from health care as well as from the consumer field, Trialbee identifies and matches the most appropriate subjects while ensuring proper population representativeness. Investigator teams can efficiently engage patients during the trial journey and during long-term follow-up by using Trialbee's innovative and meaningful digital engagement solutions driving retention to required levels for vaccine trials.

"Sponsors are coming to Trialbee because we undertake the work required to ensure that a population sample for a clinical trial proportionally reflects specific characteristics in the broader target population," notes Eriksson. "Trialbee is particularly well positioned to provide diverse qualified leads through precision targeting, qualification and referral to investigator sites."

